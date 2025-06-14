Manhunt underway for man possibly posing as law enforcement in Brooklyn Park

Residents in Brooklyn Park have been asked to shelter in place within a three-mile radius of the Edinburgh Golf Course.

According to the alert, which was sent to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, law enforcement agencies are searching for a suspect who is considered armed, dangerous and is possibly pretending to be law enforcement.

The suspect, according to the alert, is a white man with brown hair wearing black body armor over a blue shirt and blue pants. Authorities are asking residents not to approach the suspect if spotted.

The shelter-in-place order comes following a crime scene in Brooklyn Park and another at the 8200 block of 109th Place North in Champlin — KSTP is working to confirm details of what occured at both locations and if it is related to the manhunt in Brooklyn Park.