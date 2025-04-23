Manhunt continues for man who cut off GPS tracker and skipped out on trial

The Washington County sheriff has an arrest warrant in hand for the capture of David Powers.

A jury on Tuesday found the New Auburn man guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and domestic assault by strangulation after he failed to show up for the rest of his trial this week.

The sheriff’s office said Powers cut off his GPS tracker, which had been on him as a condition of his bail.

Powers paid the bail so that he could be out of custody during the legal proceedings.

Powers, 37, testified in his own defense on Friday but did not show up for trial on Monday, according to the Washington County Attorney’s Office.

An arrest warrant was issued for Powers on Monday.

Washington County Attorney Kevin Magnuson issued a statement saying that when Powers is eventually caught, he will ask for a longer prison term.

“This office places a high priority on prosecuting predators engaged in these types of violent offenses and ensuring the safety of the public,” Magnuson said.

“It’s nerve-racking, frustrating that he can’t be found right now,” said Chandra McFarland, who survived the attack. “This has been incredibly disheartening, just knowing that he’s out and about right now.”

Washington County sheriff urges anyone who sees Powers to immediately call 911.

It’s not Powers’ first run-in with the law, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Hennepin County court records indicate Powers once went by a different name of “David V. Robakevich” and was convicted in 2013 of domestic assault by strangulation.