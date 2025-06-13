Man, woman facing charges for submitting fake voter registration applications

A Minnesota couple was charged this week for allegedly submitting fraudulent voter registration applications during 2021 and 2022.

Lorraine Combs and Ronnie Williams were both charged Tuesday in federal court with one count of conspiracy to engage in voter registration fraud, according to court documents.

From 2021 to 2022, Combs and Williams allegedly created fake names, addresses, birthdays, phone numbers and social security numbers, which they then used to complete voter registration applications, charging documents state.

They would submit the forms to a foundation, referred to as “Foundation 1” in court documents, which would send the fraudulent applications to county election offices in Minnesota.

The foundation would then pay Williams, who split the money with Combs, officials say.

Court records add that Combs and Williams are “long-time” romantic partners.