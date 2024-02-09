Man who shot teen outside Jimmy Lee Rec Center to be sentenced Friday

Xavier Binford Jr. fatally shot 16-year-old John Turner just over a year ago at a St. Paul rec center.

On Friday, the man who pleaded guilty in connection to a shooting outside St. Paul’s Jimmy Lee Recreation Center a little over one year ago will be sentenced.

Exavir Binford Jr., 27, was an employee at the rec center when he shot then-16-year-old JuVaughn Turner in the head on Jan. 18, 2023.

Turner’s family says the teen is now living with permanent brain damage, and prosecutors are asking that Binford serve more than 10 years for a charge of first-degree assault, which is outside the sentencing guidelines.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in December when the plea was entered, the guidelines show a sentence of roughly seven years.

Initially, Binford was also charged with attempted second-degree murder, but records show that was dismissed.

Court documents show two teens got into a fight at the Rec Center, leading to Binford shooting Turner, before he ran away.

Friday’s hearing comes as Turner’s family sues the City of St. Paul, claiming Binford wasn’t adequately disciplined for punching a visitor at a different community center and then threatening to shoot another visitor at the rec center.

All of these things happened before the shooting that left Turner with permanent brain damage.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter spoke about the allegations days after the shooting, saying “This new information raises questions, not only about his conduct, but our systems to identify investigate and intervene in response to incidents and reports of behavior which fall beneath our standards.”

Binford’s sentencing is scheduled to begin at 11:45 a.m. Friday. Check back for updates.

