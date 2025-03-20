Man who ran over, killed teen girl in Forest Lake to serve 19 years in prison

Kyle Brown KSTP
Dylan Robert Simmons is seated at his sentencing hearing on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at the Washington County Government Center in Stillwater. (KSTP)

A man who ran over and killed a teenage girl in Forest Lake in 2023 will serve nearly two decades in prison.

Dylan Robert Simmons, 21, was sentenced on Thursday to a 19-year term for the death of 17-year-old Darisha Bailey Vath of Stacy.

In December, a Washington County jury found Simmons guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, criminal vehicular homicide and three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He was acquitted on one count of second-degree murder with intent.

According to a criminal complaint, Simmons drove his car into a crowd on July 16, 2023, at Lakeside Veterans Memorial Park. The vehicular assault arose from a fight between two groups of people, some of whom were armed with baseball bats, hammers, a crowbar and a knife.

Simmons and another person got into a Mazda sedan and looped around the parking lot, narrowly missing bystanders multiple times before striking Bailey Vath. Witnesses told police they believed Simmons was intentionally trying to hurt them.