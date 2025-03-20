Man who ran over, killed teen girl in Forest Lake to serve 19 years in prison

A man who ran over and killed a teenage girl in Forest Lake in 2023 will serve nearly two decades in prison.

Dylan Robert Simmons, 21, was sentenced on Thursday to a 19-year term for the death of 17-year-old Darisha Bailey Vath of Stacy.

In December, a Washington County jury found Simmons guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, criminal vehicular homicide and three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He was acquitted on one count of second-degree murder with intent.

According to a criminal complaint, Simmons drove his car into a crowd on July 16, 2023, at Lakeside Veterans Memorial Park. The vehicular assault arose from a fight between two groups of people, some of whom were armed with baseball bats, hammers, a crowbar and a knife.

Simmons and another person got into a Mazda sedan and looped around the parking lot, narrowly missing bystanders multiple times before striking Bailey Vath. Witnesses told police they believed Simmons was intentionally trying to hurt them.