Man who shot MPD Officer Mitchell identified

A past mugshot for Mohamed, courtesy of Hennepin County Jail

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has released the name of the third person killed at the scene on Thursday evening as Mustafa Ahmed Mohamed, 35. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed Saturday that Mohamed shot and killed Officer Jamal Mitchell.

Mohamed’s cause of death was listed as multiple gunshot wounds.

Officer Jamal Mitchell died at the hospital as a result of the shooting.

Authorities say when Mitchell arrived at an apartment building on the 2200 block of Blaisdell Avenue, he immediately started trying to save a man injured in the street. Police say that man was the suspected shooter, who then opened fire on Mitchell.

Mitchell was a 36-year-old father and was engaged. He had worked with the department since 2022.

A civilian was killed in the shooting inside the apartment. He was identified as Osman Said Jimale, 32. Another victim from the apartment building is in grave condition.

A second MPD officer was injured in the shooting and has since been released from the hospital.

Outside of the south Minneapolis apartment, another victim was found shot while in his vehicle. In addition, a Minneapolis firefighter was injured during the gunfight. However, they have both since been released from the hospital.

The MN 100 Club has already approved a $50,000 contribution to Mitchell’s family, something the organization does to support fallen first responders’ loved ones. Additionally, the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, Law Enforcement Labor Services (LELS), and the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA) are collecting donations for Mitchell’s family online through the LELS Benevolent Fund. No other fundraisers for Mitchell have been verified at this time.