Man who fired from Minneapolis balcony charged with murder, assault for Kandiyohi County shootings

Man charged with murder, assault for Kandiyohi County shootings

New details have emerged in an investigation involving a Minneapolis man who allegedly fired shots from an apartment balcony in the city before leaving and shooting two people — one of them fatally — west of the metro area.

On Wednesday, Ameer Musa Matariyeh, 25, was formally charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, and one count of fleeing police in a vehicle.

Matariyeh’s first appearance for this case began at 11 a.m. Thursday, where Judge Jennifer Fischer set bail at $3.5 million. He was also granted a public defender.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Tuesday, the shooting killed 55-year-old Jerome Skluzacek of New London and injured 25-year-old Peter Mayerchak of Lake Lillian.

The complaint states Minneapolis police were called shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of a man firing rounds from the top floor of an apartment complex. He then left and drove to Kandiyohi County, where deputies learned of a stolen White Chevy Malibu that had been taken at gunpoint headed west on Highway 7 at 1:53 p.m.

A few minutes later, dispatch said the suspect was at a home along Highway 7 in Lake Lillian, and a man had been shot in his chest. When police arrived, they found two cars in the driveway and a man who was getting treatment for a gunshot injury in his upper right shoulder area.

The man’s wife said she was inside the home when the shooting happened, according to the complaint. She told police she saw a white car parked between their two cars after looking out the window when she heard popping sounds and arguing. That’s when she said her husband came into the home and told her to “get his gun” since he had been shot.

Although she wasn’t able to describe the suspect to police, she said his hair and beard were black, and couldn’t tell what the argument was about.

At the home, police found holes that appeared to have been caused by bullets in a window and the stove.

During this time, police continued to chase Matariyeh, who was traveling more than 100 miles an hour at times, causing trouble for the deputies chasing him.

The chase went through Prinsburg and Raymond, where authorities lost sight of Matariyeh’s vehicle.

The complaint goes on to say a negotiator was on the phone with Matariyeh, who “indicated he was potentially suicidal.”

Eventually, Matariyeh headed towards Wilmar, according to the complaint, where after communicating with OnStar, police gave an order over the radio at 2:25 p.m. to have Matariyeh’s vehicle remotely disabled.

As officers caught up to Matariyeh’s vehicle, they saw him approach a green pickup truck driving on the road, which could then be seen swerving as his vehicle approached it. That’s when Matariyeh allegedly got out of the Malibu with an apparent handgun, approached the pickup truck and opened the driver’s door. He then raised his arm towards the pickup’s cabin and moved as though the gun had been fired.

Shortly after, police were told over the radio another person had been shot. The complaint says he was shot in the head.

Matariyeh then ran across traffic lanes into the median; however, police were eventually able to arrest him and find the involved gun in the median.

Matariyeh’s next court hearing is currently scheduled for the afternoon of Nov. 25.