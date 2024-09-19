Man who evaded police in Hugo charged with killing mother

A 45-year-old man who led Washington County authorities on a manhunt in Hugo on Tuesday has been charged with killing his mother.

Trevor Joseph Wunderlich has been charged with second-degree murder.

According to court documents, Washington County deputies responded to a 911 call from a home on the 15000 block of Ingersoll Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Monday. Dispatchers heard noises consistent with an assault or struggle.

When they got to the home, authorities found Charlene Gail Wunderlich, 68, lying on the floor in distress. Court documents state that Trevor Wunderlich was sitting right beside her.

Deputies tried to arrest Wunderlich, but he was able to run into the basement and out a back door.

Charlene was conscious for a short period of time and told authorities that her son had assaulted her, court documents state. She had visible injuries to her face, head, arms and legs.

Charlene soon after lost consciousness and died a few hours later at the hospital. Her cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt force injuries — including rib fractures, a sternal fracture, a chest wall hemorrhage and bruises on her lungs. Her death was ruled a homicide.

There was a large manhunt for Wunderlich Tuesday morning. He was arrested after a neighbor called in a tip that she found Wunderlich in a camper on her property.

Wunderlich tried to run again but was quickly arrested.