Man to be sentenced Wednesday for role in fatal shooting outside of a Richfield school

One of the two men who were charged and convicted for their roles in a deadly shooting outside of a Richfield school last year will be sentenced Wednesday.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, 19-year-old Fernando Valdez-Alvarez pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and first-degree assault on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. That plea was entered just two weeks before a jury trial was scheduled to begin.

Prosecutors say Valdez-Alvarez admitted to shooting and killing 15-year-old Jahmari Rice outside the South Education Center just over a year ago. Two others, a 17- and a 19-year-old, survived the shooting.

Alfredo Rosario Solis, the other man who was charged and convicted for the shooting, was sentenced in January to serve 36 months in prison for a second-degree assault. Solis was initially charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of first-degree assault but was acquitted of those charges.

Prosecutors say Valdez-Alvarez will likely be given more than 23-and-a-half years in prison under the terms of his plea agreement.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m. Check back for updates.