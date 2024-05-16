Man to be sentenced Thursday for shooting undercover Minneapolis officer

On Thursday, a man who pleaded guilty to shooting at – and injuring – a Minneapolis police officer will be sentenced.

As previously reported, Officer Jacob Spies – who was undercover at the time – was shot in the shoulder while in an unmarked vehicle by 19-year-old Frederick Leon Davis Jr.

Prosecutors say Davis fired at least 15 shots at Spies, and court documents say a bullet narrowly missed a main artery in Spies’ right arm.

While Spies was released from the hospital later that night, he has since received the first-ever Purple Heart from the city, as well as a medal of honor.

Last month, Davis entered a guilty plea to an attempted murder charge last month and is expected to receive a sentence that lasts at least 11 years.

Court documents state Spies was following a vehicle that was reported to be involved in a spree of robberies and carjackings in Brooklyn Park. It goes on to say one of two recovered guns was converted into an automatic weapon, which was linked to five different shootings in the Twin Cities area.

A teenager also pleaded guilty to his role in the case back in December. A woman accused of aiding Davis later had her case dismissed due to lack of probable cause.

The sentencing is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. in Minneapolis. Check back for updates.