Man to be sentenced Friday for murdering 2 women later found in storage units
A Maplewood man will be sentenced Friday for the murder of two women he had romantic relationships with.
Joseph Steven Jorgenson, 41, pleaded guilty earlier this year for murdering 34-year-old Manijeh “Mani” Starren and 33-year-old Fanta Xayavong. The bodies of both Starren and Xayavong were later found in storage units after they disappeared in 2021 and 2023.
As part of the plea agreement, Jorgenson is expected to be sentenced to 40 years in prison for each murder, and they’re expected to be served simultaneously.
Another part of the plea deal involves the state’s dismissal of a third case, where he is charged with arson, threats of violence and disarming an officer.
Prosecutors say it all started in 2021, when Jorgenson was living with Xayavong. During a court hearing, Jorgenson said they got in an argument one night and he started hitting her until she died. He then dismembered her body, putting it in a Coon Rapids storage unit.
Then, two years later, Jorgenson said he and Starren got into an argument. She asked him to leave, and he choked her to death, and admitted he was trying to kill her. Her body was also found in a storage unit, but in Woodbury.
If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, several resources are available to offer help. For immediate help, contact:
- The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.
- Minnesota Day One at 866-223-1111.
- The Women’s Advocates crisis line at 651-227-8284.
More than 12 million people just in the U.S. are affected by domestic violence every year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
The organizations listed above can help connect victims to resources like safe shelter, advocacy, legal help and support groups.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers tips for identifying abuse and supporting victims of abuse. CLICK HERE to see those.
Other organizations that can help include:
- Violence Free Minnesota at 651-646-6177 or 800-289-6177.
- STANDPOINT(formerly the Battered Women’s Legal Advocacy Project) at 612-343-9842.
- Mending the Sacred Hoop at 888-305-1650.
- Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault at 612-209-9993.
Minnesota also has a list of many other resources for victims of crimes that can be found HERE.