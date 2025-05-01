Man tied to shooting that left 3 dead in Minneapolis is arrested, police say

Authorities say they have arrested a man believed to be involved in a shooting that killed three people and injured two others late Tuesday night in south Minneapolis.

The U.S. Marshals Service said a fugitive task force, along with the FBI SWAT team, arrested a 34-year-old man on Thursday in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood.

The Minneapolis Police Department said the arrest was connected with a “targeted” shooting at the intersection of Bloomington Avenue and East 25th Street.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara is expected to share more details within the hour. Check back for a livestream of the media briefing at 4:45 p.m.