Police: Man shot while walking with child, 2 others injured in line of fire

Three men were injured by gunfire outside a grocery store on Sunday.

Minneapolis police say two men exited a vehicle on the 2800 block of 26th Avenue South, just outside of Cub, around 1:45 p.m., and approached a man who was walking with his child.

The shooter fired multiple shots at the man, who was injured from the gunfire. Police say the child was uninjured.

Two other men were caught in the line of fire and struck, according to Minneapolis police.

All three injured men received non-life-threatening injuries, according to law enforcement.

The gunmen left the scene together, police say. No arrests have been made at this time.