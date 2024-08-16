Man shot multiple times in Maplewood, homicide investigation underway

Maplewood police say their investigation into the death of a man who was found in a camper trailer on Thursday evening is considered a homicide.

According to police, officers were called to the 2600 block of Elm Street North around 7:55 p.m. for a report of a man who was found dead.

It was later determined he had died from multiple gunshot wounds. While the man’s name wasn’t given, police say he was 38 years old.

No other details about the man, potential suspects, or what led up to his death were immediately provided.

The BCA is helping Maplewood police with this investigation.

This is the second death investigation announced by Maplewood police this week. On Wednesday night, a Minneapolis woman died after being hit by a vehicle, and officers have classified her death as a murder. The BCA is also assisting Maplewood police with that investigation.