Man shot, killed by FBI during raid in Minneapolis identified

Federal agents shoot, kill man while serving warrant in North Minneapolis

UPDATE 7:30 p.m.:

Multiple sources have confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that the man who was shot is Chue Feng Yang, 33.

A man is dead after a shooting involving federal agents Thursday morning in north Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara and Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt spoke briefly Thursday afternoon near the scene, located at Dowling and Dupont Avenues North.

According to O’Hara and Witt, the multi-agency investigation started early in the morning and an armed man barricaded himself inside a home.

Negotiations went on for hours before the man emerged from the home, according to a statement from the FBI.

At around noon, federal agents then shot and killed the man. A woman from the home was taken to a hospital for medical care, although it’s not clear if she was hurt.

The shooting is under federal investigation, and all other inquiries have been directed to the FBI.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara and Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt speak following a fatal FBI-involved shooting in north Minneapolis on April 27, 2023. (KSTP-TV)

“The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division,” the agency said in a statement.

O’Hara and Witt said no Minneapolis police officers or Hennepin County deputies fired their weapons. They also confirmed the suspect had been livestreaming video of the incident on social media.

One question left to answer is whether the FBI agents involved were wearing body cameras. FBI officials wouldn’t say Thursday whether there was footage of the shooting.

In 2021, the Department of Justice began rolling out body-worn cameras to its federal law enforcement personnel. An FBI policy, which went into effect in the summer of 2022, says agents are required to wear body-worn cameras during pre-planned arrests and searches. The policy states that after an agent-involved shooting or use of force incident, federal investigators are required to review the video. A key point in that policy allows for the FBI to release the video publically

Chief O’Hara confirmed the Minneapolis police officers at the scene were wearing body cameras but said the department would only release the video if it contained relevant information.

This is a developing story. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will continue to update it as more information becomes available.