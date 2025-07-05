1 person killed in overnight shooting, police asking for witnesses to come forward

The Minneapolis Police Department said one person was killed Friday night in a fatal shooting.

According to police, at 11:20 p.m., firefighters were flagged down to check on a man who was unconscious on the ground in the 2700 block of Bloomington Avenue.

Firefighters found a man in his 20s unconscious with at least one gunshot wound to his chest. CPR was performed, and the man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Minneapolis Police said they are investigating the circumstances behind the shooting — police say evidence shows multiple shots were fired in the area.

“Someone knows what happened to this man,” said Chief O’Hara. “We need anyone with information, no matter how minor it may seem, to share that information with us.”

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the identity of the man as well as his official cause of death at a later time.