Man shot by police in Brooklyn Park after call for injured infant

Brooklyn Park Police say one person was shot Sunday morning as police were investigating the death of a 7-month-old infant.

Officers were dispatched at 3:52 a.m. Sunday to a residence on Queen Gardens N for a report of a baby not breathing. Responding officers found a 7-month-old child in critical condition. The child was taken to the hospital and later died. Officers remained on the scene to investigate the circumstances of the death.

As officers continued to investigate, they reportedly encountered an adult man with a gun around 4:41 a.m. One responding officer drew his service weapon and shot the man. Officers immediately provided medical aid, and the man was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to recover.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehensions is investigating the officer-involved shooting. The entire incident was captured by body-worn camera video and is currently pending release. It is unknown if the man was connected to the infant’s death.