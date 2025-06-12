Man shot by Brooklyn Center police, BCA investigating

A man is in the hospital after being shot by police in Brooklyn Center late Wednesday night, according to the city’s police department.

The Minnesota BCA is investigating the shooting, which happened after police were called to a home on the 3200 block of 63rd Avenue North around 10:30 p.m. for a domestic incident.

BCA agents and crime scene personnel are on scene of a use-of-force incident in Brooklyn Center. More information to come. — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) June 12, 2025

Another person inside the home called police, and said a person was armed with knives.

Once police arrived and investigated, they brought in crisis negotiators.

According to police, a man was told he was being arrested, and he came out of the house with a chainsaw. The department says its officers tried to arrest and control him, and while doing so, used pepper balls.

However, officers with the Brooklyn Center Police Department fired their weapons, hitting the man.

He was given aid and then brought to an area hospital, according to the department. He is said to be in stable condition.

As of this time, police say there’s no danger to the public. Authorities have yet to identify the man and the involved officers, who have been put on critical incident leave, according to the police department.

This is a breaking news story. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has a crew at the scene working to learn more information and will update this article as details become available.