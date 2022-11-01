Man seriously injured in overnight Minneapolis shooting

Police say a man is recovering from what they call potentially life-threatening injuries after he was shot on the east side of Minneapolis’ Phillips community.

According to Minneapolis police, officers were called to the 2500 block of Ogema Place just before 3 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting.

Officers found the man then took him to Hennepin Healthcare. His name, age and condition weren’t immediately provided.

Police say they currently believe an altercation escalated to gunfire.

Currently, no one has been arrested, and the shooting is still being investigated.