Man seriously injured by gunfire Sunday in St. Paul

A man is seriously injured after a shooting in St. Paul on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Arlington Avenue West at 11 a.m. on a report of shots fired.

At the scene, law enforcement found a crashed car with blood around it and evidence of a shooting.

A short time later, a man arrived at Regions Hospital via a private vehicle with life-threatening gunshot injuries.

No arrests have been made. The investigation by SPPD is ongoing.