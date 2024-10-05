Man serious injured in Minneapolis shooting

A shooting in Minneapolis Friday night seriously injured one person; officers are still working to learn what happened.

Minneapolis police said they received reports of a shooting around 10:43 p.m. at the 2900 block of Park Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound and performed emergency medical services until an ambulance came to take him to the hospital.

Police say they are working with limited information regarding the circumstances of the shooting and have not made an arrest at this time.