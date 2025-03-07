Man sentenced to over 76 years for role in Brooklyn Park homicide

A man has been sentenced to over 76 years in prison for his role in a shooting that killed one and injured three others in Brooklyn Park last year.

On Friday, Kevin Jason Harris, 28, was sentenced to 922 months (76.8 years) in prison, with 222 days of credit for time served.

Earlier this year, Harris was found guilty of one count of second-degree intentional murder, three counts of second-degree attempted murder, one count of owning a handgun with a “switch” and one count of illegal firearm possession.

As previously reported, charging documents state officers were called to the intersection of Glenwood and Logan Avenues on April 5 for a report of a shooting.

When driving to the scene, a squad car was stopped by a Jeep, who said a man inside had been shot.

The man, identified later as Mohamed Ahmed Ade, had been shot in the neck and later died at the scene.

Three other people inside the Jeep told officers a man standing in front of a home on Glenwood Avenue shot at them while they drove through the intersection of Logan and Glenwood. The victims went on to say they had no issue or interaction with anyone before the shooting happened. While at the intersection, they say the gunman started shooting at them after an acceleration caused a “roar” from the Jeep’s loud exhaust system.

Harris was later identified as the suspect and was arrested in Chicago and extradited to Minnesota.

“This was another tragic instance of gun violence that took the life of one person and harmed many more,” said Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty. “Today, my thoughts are with Mr. Ade’s family and with the other victims and their families. Mr. Harris is being held accountable, and his sentence will protect our community.”