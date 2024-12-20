Man sentenced to over 13 years for north Minneapolis homicide

A man has been sentenced to prison after a homicide in north Minneapolis earlier this year.

On Thursday, Marvin Dancy, 46, was sentenced to over 13 years (166 months) in prison for a shooting that killed 21-year-old Wence Edwards.

In November, Dancy pleaded guilty to second-degree unintentional murder and a separate count of illegal firearm possession was dismissed.

As previously reported, Minneapolis police responded to a shooting on Feb. 6 at the Handy Stop convenience store on the 2600 block of Broadway Avenue West.

Officers at the scene found a man, later identified as Edwards, in the alley behind the gas station with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Edwards died at the scene, MPD officials said.

“Mr. Dancy is being held accountable for his actions,” said Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty. “Our thoughts are with Mr. Edwards’ family as they grieve their immense loss.”