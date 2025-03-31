Man sentenced to more than 37 years for shooting that killed mother, injured toddler

A man who shot into a car in Minneapolis last May, killing a mother and injuring her 2-year-old child, will serve more than 37 years in prison for the crime.

Ayale Abdullahi Ali, 21, pleaded guilty on Thursday to counts of second-degree intentional murder and first-degree assault for the shooting that killed 35-year-old Lilian Magali Poalacin Perez. A judge subsequently sentenced him to nearly 29 years (347 months) for the murder charge and another eight and a half years (103 months) for assault, to be served consecutively.

Charging documents state Ali shot into the backseat of a vehicle parked in an alley on the 2900 block of 18th Avenue South on May 19, hitting Perez and her child, who was in her arms. The child survived despite being shot twice in the face, but Perez later died at the hospital.

Two other children in the backseat were unharmed.

Surveillance footage showed Ali pull up behind the car after Perez’s husband got out to borrow some tools from his brother.

Multiple witnesses said Ali could be the shooter, and at least two picked him out of a photo lineup.

On social media, Ali had messaged people about trading guns the day after the murder took place. Phone records placed his device at the location of the murder, according to the criminal complaint.

“This was a devastating act of violence that took Lilian from her family, injured her child, and traumatized others. My thoughts are with everyone impacted by Mr. Ali’s actions and I wish them the best as they move forward with their lives,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. “No sentence can return or repair what was lost that day, but the nearly 40-year sentence holds Mr. Ali accountable and protects the community.”