Man sentenced to 40 years for fatal shooting after celebration of life

A 54-year-old man was sentenced on Friday to 40 years in prison in connection with a fatal shooting after a celebration of life on Feb. 25, 2023.

During a jury trial, John Lee Edmondson was convicted of one count of second-degree murder and one count of illegal firearm possession. He was acquitted of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.

As previously reported, 37-year-old Troy Kennedy and 34-year-old Larry Jiles Jr. were killed in the shooting. Three others were injured. Edmondson was convicted of Jiles’ murder but acquitted of Kennedy’s murder.

RELATED: Man convicted on 2 counts in jury trial for shooting that killed 2 injured 3

Edmondson was sentenced to 40 years for the murder charge and six years for the illegal firearm possession charge. The sentences will be served at the same time. Edmondson was given 863 days, over two years, of credit.

Jiles’ mother, Gretchen Bauman, called the murder of her son a “heinous crime” and asked the judge for the maximum sentence.

Chanel Jiles told the court about the loss of her brother and how Edmondson also shot her that night.

“I speak today as a survivor of Mr. Edmondson’s violence,” she said. “He shot and killed my brother Larry, and I, too, became a target of his bullets. I will forever carry the scars of Mr. Edmonson’s gunfire, the sound of the gunshots, the sight of my brother lying dead on the ground. The terror of that moment haunts me every hour of every day.”

Jasmine Nixon, Jiles’ sister, described the impact of the loss of her brother.

“The defendant took something from my family,” she said. “The defendant took a dad away from my nieces and a son from my mother.”

Edmondson told Jiles’ family that he never came to the event looking to hurt anyone. He claimed he started shooting in self-defense because Jiles had a gun.

Edmondson also said that someone else shot Kennedy, as well as some of the other wounded victims.

Judge Leonardo Castro said he was “heartbroken” to see how a celebration of life, filled with people who loved one another, escalated into a shooting.

“In a matter of minutes, something so healthy and pure turned into something so vicious and corrupt,” he said. “It is inexplicable to me, and frankly, it honestly breaks my heart.”

Castro also noted that Edmondson has never shown genuine remorse for Jiles’ murder and fled the scene after shooting him. He also stated that jurors found that Jiles didn’t pose a threat to Edmondson.

The shooting

According to court documents, several families had gathered in a community room to celebrate the life of a woman who’d recently died, and Jiles had prepared most of the food for the gathering. When the event ended and it was time for people to leave, an argument started in the parking lot.

RELATED: Man charged with 3 counts of murder in connection to St. Paul shooting after celebration of life

Several witnesses described Edmondson pulling out a gun and shooting at several people.

Court records also note that Edmondson has prior convictions for aggravated robbery and murder, as he was part of a group that targeted and robbed drug dealers and killed one of the dealers.