Man sentenced to 23 years for role in fatal shooting at Nudieland backyard concert

A teen who entered a guilty plea to his role in a deadly shooting at a backyard concert in south Minneapolis will now serve more than two decades in prison.

Dominic Burris was 17 years old when he shot and killed 35-year-old musician Nicholas “August” Golden and also hurt six others at a concert being held at the Nudieland backyard punk show in the city’s East Phillips neighborhood.

Officials say the concert was a gathering for the LGBTQ+ community and allies.

In January, Burris pleaded guilty to counts of second-degree murder and first-degree assault for his role in the shooting.

On Monday, Hennepin County Judge Lisa Janzen sentenced him to 23 years in prison on the murder charge; a 10-year sentence for the assault conviction will be served concurrently. Burris also received credit for 355 days served in jail.

Burris is one of two people involved in the shooting, which happened nearly two years ago. His co-defendant, Cyrell Boyd, entered a guilty plea to aiding an offender after the fact last November.

The terms of Boyd’s plea agreement include an 86-month stayed prison sentence, and he will be committed to the DOC in Red Wing for the loss of life program.

Afterward, he will return to Hennepin County District Court, where he will be certified as an adult and plead guilty to three additional charges: second-degree assault, aiding and abetting first-degree assault and aiding and abetting second-degree assault. The plea includes a 110-month stayed prison sentence and Boyd will continue on probation for five years.

Boyd will be under state supervision until the age of 26 with a stayed prison sentence that may be imposed if he does not comply with the terms of his agreement or probation.

