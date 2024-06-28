Man killed in St. Paul homicide identified

The man killed in a homicide in St. Paul earlier this week has been identified by authorities.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 22-year-old Royce D. McKinney from St. Paul.

As previously reported, officers responded to the intersection of Van Dyke Street and York Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. on Monday on report of a vehicle that crashed with someone inside that had been shot.

When police arrived, they found a Chevy Tahoe that had crashed into a tree and McKinney in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to his upper body. St. Paul Fire medics were called to the scene to give first aid, but he was pronounced dead on scene.

In an update Tuesday, police stated that during a traffic stop in Little Canada, a 17-year-old was arrested in connection to the homicide.

He was brought to the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree murder and possession of a pistol under 18-years-old.

St. Paul police say the investigation is still active.