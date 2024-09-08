Man killed in crash while fleeing West St. Paul police

A man was killed in a crash while fleeing police in West St. Paul early Sunday morning.

According to the city’s police department, a woman called police around 1:43 a.m. on Sunday due to a 35-year-old man threatening other residents and damaging property in the home. She also said the man had drunk large amounts of alcohol and used drugs.

A dispatcher also reported hearing a man yelling and what sounded like things being thrown.

Officers later saw the man’s vehicle driving eastbound on Moreland Avenue and tried to pull him over and arrest him for domestic assault, as well as other charges. However, police say the man fled in his vehicle.

According to police, the man lost control of his vehicle a few blocks later and crashed into a power pole and two unoccupied cars in a driveway near the intersection of Moreland Avenue and Kruse Street.

The man was ejected from the vehicle and, despite first aid, died at the scene.

West St. Paul Police Department says it has requested the Mendota Heights Police Department to investigate the crash. Minnesota State Patrol is also conducting a crash reconstruction.