Man killed during Freeborn County officer-involved-shooting, woman found dead at the scene
Authorities say a man and woman are dead after a domestic incident and an officer-involved shooting in rural Albert Lea early Tuesday evening.
According to the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 21000 block of 880th Avenue just before 7:15 p.m. for what was described as a domestic disturbance that may have also involved a gun. However, the suspect – identified as a man – left the address and was eventually found by Mower County deputies, who began chasing his vehicle.
The man then returned to the home on 880th Avenue and got out of his vehicle. That’s when the Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement members fired their guns.
Although the man was given aid by medical staff, he died at the scene.
After searching the property, officers found a woman who had died before police arrived at the address, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Neither the man nor the woman’s names and ages have been released as of this time.
Freeborn County authorities say the involved officers have been placed on leave, and body cameras were able to capture parts of the shooting.
The Minnesota BCA is investigating the incident and is expected to provide more details in the coming days.
If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, several resources are available to offer help. For immediate help, contact:
- The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.
- Minnesota Day One at 866-223-1111.
- The Women’s Advocates crisis line at 651-227-8284.
More than 12 million people just in the U.S. are affected by domestic violence every year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
The organizations listed above can help connect victims to resources like safe shelter, advocacy, legal help and support groups.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers tips for identifying abuse and supporting victims of abuse. CLICK HERE to see those.
Other organizations that can help include:
- Violence Free Minnesota at 651-646-6177 or 800-289-6177.
- STANDPOINT(formerly the Battered Women’s Legal Advocacy Project) at 612-343-9842.
- Mending the Sacred Hoop at 888-305-1650.
- Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault at 612-209-9993.
Minnesota also has a list of many other resources for victims of crimes that can be found HERE.