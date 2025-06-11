Man killed during Freeborn County officer-involved-shooting, woman found dead at the scene

Authorities say a man and woman are dead after a domestic incident and an officer-involved shooting in rural Albert Lea early Tuesday evening.

According to the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 21000 block of 880th Avenue just before 7:15 p.m. for what was described as a domestic disturbance that may have also involved a gun. However, the suspect – identified as a man – left the address and was eventually found by Mower County deputies, who began chasing his vehicle.

The man then returned to the home on 880th Avenue and got out of his vehicle. That’s when the Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement members fired their guns.

Although the man was given aid by medical staff, he died at the scene.

After searching the property, officers found a woman who had died before police arrived at the address, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Neither the man nor the woman’s names and ages have been released as of this time.

Freeborn County authorities say the involved officers have been placed on leave, and body cameras were able to capture parts of the shooting.

The Minnesota BCA is investigating the incident and is expected to provide more details in the coming days.