Man, juvenile charged in April Minneapolis murder

A 20-year-old Minneapolis man and a 17-year-old boy are facing criminal charges in connection with a fatal shooting last month.

Jayce Nasir Cuff and the 17-year-old, were charged Monday with one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder with intent, according to the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).

The shooting, which happened on the evening of April 19 on the 2000 block of West River Road North, killed 27-year-old Davione Daunte Charles Collins of Maple Grove.

Police say they found Collins inside a vehicle that had crashed into the garage entrance of an apartment building.

Last week, Minneapolis police arrested Cuff in St. Paul, according to MPD. Cuff is currently in custody at the Hennepin County Jail.

The same day, police arrested the 17-year-old suspect in Brooklyn Park. He was booked into the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center, where he remains in custody.

“This shooting occurred in the parking lot of a large, occupied apartment building,” said Minneapolis Police Chief O’Hara. “This targeted attack showed a complete disregard for the sanctity of human life. That an adult and at least one juvenile appear to be involved in this apparent hit is especially troubling. I’m grateful for the urgent response by Minneapolis Police Officers and the tireless work of our investigators in identifying and arresting those believed to be responsible. The victim’s family, the residents of the apartment building, and our entire city deserve justice.”

According to a criminal complaint charging Cuff, a third person, a 16-year-old, was also involved in the crime, but it is unclear if that teen has been charged.

The criminal complaint says the victim’s vehicle has several bullet holes in it, along with a “significant” amount of marijuana and two iPhones. Information on the phones helped investigators determine suspects, the document says.