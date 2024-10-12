Man injured in Minneapolis shooting expected to survive

The Minneapolis Police Department said a man who received a serious injury in a shooting Saturday morning is expected to survive.

At 5:30 a.m., police responded to a reported shooting at the intersection of 29th Street West and Pilsbury Avenue South.

When they arrived, officers found a man with at least one serious gunshot wound but said the injury was not life-threatening.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the man was outside when the gunfire occurred, injuring him.

At this time, no arrests have been made.