Man injured in Coon Rapids shooting at event hall

A man was injured after a shooting in Coon Rapids on Friday night.

Coon Rapids police officers were called to the PurpleRose Hall event center on the 2900 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW around 11:20 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

A man with gunshot wounds was brought to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time, police say.

Detectives with the Coon Rapids Police Department are investigating. Officials say they don’t believe the shooting was a random incident.