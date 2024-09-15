Man in ‘stable’ condition after being shot by SWAT during nearly 15-hour standoff in western MN

A man is in stable condition after being shot by SWAT members at least twice during a stand-off that lasted nearly 15 hours, according to the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a welfare check in Clarkfield around 3:15 p.m. Saturday. While en route, they learned that he had left the city and was in a farm field with a rifle.

While deputies were evacuating the home next to the field, the man pointed a gun at them, authorities said. He then ran into the home and a standoff ensued.

Deputies couldn’t convince the man to come outside and requested a SWAT team. The Kandiyohi-Meeker-Willmar SWAT team responded to the scene. Authorities say the man fired a gun at the SWAT team, and law enforcement fired back, hitting the man in the leg.

After about eight hours on-scene, the West Central and BLR(Brown, Lyon, Redwood and Renville Counties) SWAT teams were called in to relieve the members of the first SWAT team.

According to authorities, the man came out of the home around 6:17 a.m. Sunday and shot a long gun at SWAT members. A SWAT member returned fire, hitting him.

The man was airlifted to the hospital, where authorities say he is in stable condition.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was asked to investigate the use of force.