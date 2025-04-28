Man in custody after firing gun out window during police response in Carlton County

A man is in custody after firing a gun while law enforcement was responding to an incident in Carlton County on Sunday afternoon.

Fond Du Lac police officers responded to the 3600 block of West Moorhead Road in Sawyer Township around 4 p.m. on Sunday on a report that a man had shot himself while cleaning a gun, according to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office.

Nearby residents were advised to shelter in place while law enforcement set up a perimeter and called in multiple other agencies to help, the sheriff’s office added.

The man was eventually taken into custody, authorities said.

Residents are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.