Man gets over 5 years for drunken driving crash that killed 3

A 33-year-old Bayport man was sentenced Wednesday to nearly four years (46 months) in prison for a drunken driving crash that killed three people nearly a year ago. He was sentenced to a total of 67 months — the remaining 21 months will be served on probation.

Kyle Jones previously pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal vehicular homicide for the crash, which killed 39-year-old Royal William Noe, 50-year-old Heather Faye Ceballos and 37-year-old Corey Stephen Peterson.

Crash investigators reported Jones’ was driving a Ford F150 truck west on 24 Street Southwest in rural Pine River. The victims’ Pontiac G6 was traveling eastbound around 12:25 a.m. on May 5.

A crash reconstruction investigation determined that the head-on collision happened when Jones’ F150 crossed into the eastbound lanes, according to court papers.

Jones was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, according to court filings.

A judge recently allowed Jones to leave Minnesota for a family trip to Florida.

“When they said he got to go on vacation, it was like, ’Why don’t you just slap us in the face,’” said Steve Peterson, who lost his 37-year-old son Corey Peterson in the crash. “It’s just terrible.”

