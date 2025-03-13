Man gets life sentence for murdering girlfriend in 2023

A man who shot and killed his girlfriend during a domestic dispute in 2023 will serve a life sentence with the chance for parole after 30 years.

Johnny Leroy Brown, 52, was sentenced on Thursday after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder for the Dec. 17, 2023, killing of 43-year-old Kesha Moore.

As previously reported, Brown called 911 twice on the night of Moore’s death to report that she pulled a gun on him and she was “shot down.” Police responding to Moore’s Minneapolis apartment found her dead and moved several feet.

Brown was arrested during a traffic stop in Golden Valley on Dec. 18. When questioned, he claimed Moore drew a gun on him during an argument and he disarmed her. Brown said the gun went off after he “bumped” the trigger, a criminal complaint states.

Investigators say the gun that killed Moore has a trigger pull of 5 pounds, 5 ounces and was unlikely to go off if bumped.

At his sentencing hearing on Thursday, Brown denied any culpability and maintained that the shooting was an accident. He said Moore had previously encountered the same malfunction he described to investigators.

“I’ve told the truth. I’ve been telling the truth,” Brown said. “And I told the officers four days before that that Kesha had that same accident with that same gun. They did not investigate that.”

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said prosecutors built a case against Brown using testimony from “numerous women” whom he had abused in the past.

Prior to Moore’s death, Brown had served nearly 10 years in federal prison for a 2007 case in which he fired a gun in the air during a disagreement with an ex-girlfriend. He had been ineligible to possess a gun due to a violent crime conviction in 2001 and had several orders for protection against him.