Man found shot to death inside of crashed vehicle, homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation is underway in Minneapolis after a man was found dead inside a vehicle late Saturday night.

According to police, officers were called to the 2000 block of West River Road N. around 10:15 p.m. There, officers found a vehicle that had crashed into the garage entrance of an apartment building, as well as a man inside the vehicle.

Police say the man was dead by the time officers had arrived.

“It is very concerning for a shooting death to occur just outside of a large apartment building that had many occupants present at the time of the shooting. We are asking anyone with information about this killing to share that information with our investigators. We must all stand up against this kind of violence,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara.

Minneapolis police say this is the first time in more than two months that their department is investigating a homicide as a result of a shooting. The last fatal shooting was reported on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Last month, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reported gun crimes in north Minneapolis were at a 10-year low. City statistics show the number of homicides is down by more than 60% compared to this same time last year. There has also been a decrease of more than 25% in the number of 911 calls for gun shots.

The name of Saturday night’s shooting victim is expected to be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner at a later time.

As of this time, no word on what led up to the shooting – and no arrests have been made. If you have information which may help police, you’re asked to call Minneapolis police at 612-673-5845. You can also send in tips to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by CLICKING HERE.