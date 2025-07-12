Man found seriously injured in alley following Minneapolis shooting, 1 arrested

Minneapolis Police said one person was taken to the hospital with potential life-threatening injuries Friday night after he was found in an alley.

According to Minneapolis Police, officers responded to a reported shooting around 10:29 p.m. near 2630 Blaisdell Avenue South, where they found a man injured in an alley.

Police said the man had sustained potentially life-threatening gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Officers were able to locate evidence of gunfire inside an apartment building and arrested one person.

Police said the investigation into what led up to the shooting is still ongoing.