Man found dead in Minneapolis apartment following fire

A person was found dead in a building in Minneapolis following a fire on Monday.

Fire crews responded to the 2500 block of Golden Valley Road around 5:07 p.m. on a report of a possible fire in a three-story residential apartment building.

A spokesperson for the Minneapolis Fire Department (MFD) said crews at the scene found heavy black smoke and a smoldering fire in a garden-level apartment unit.

After extinguishing the fire, crews found a man dead. His identity has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This marks the second fire fatality in the city in 2025.