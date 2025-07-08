Man fatally stabbed roommate over $15, court documents state

A man has been charged with fatally stabbing someone in the neck in Minneapolis on Sunday evening.

Sincir Malik Porter, 21, faces two counts of second-degree murder.

Minneapolis police responded to the stabbing around 5 p.m. on Sunday on the 4900 block of Hiawatha Avenue. There, they found 25-year-old Abdirahman Adan Abdirahman on the ground with a stab wound to the neck. Court documents state there was a large amount of blood on the floor and walls.

Investigators also found a knife with suspected blood on it near the front of the home.

A witness told police that Porter and Abdirahman had been arguing when Porter stabbed Abdirahman in the neck. Porter then ran from the home.

A second witness told police he saw Porter “punch” Abdirahman, but didn’t realize Abdirahman had been stabbed until he saw blood coming from his neck. He added that Porter told him that “[Abdirahman] made me flash out,” court documents state.

Surveillance video captured the two men fighting over $15. Porter was seen stabbing Abdirahman in the neck, and Abdirahman was seen getting into a fighting stance before he realized he had been stabbed and collapsed.

When officers found Porter, court documents state he told them, “Yeah, you got me.”

In a post-Miranda interview, Porter admitted to stabbing Abdirahman and added that he had thought about killing him and his other roommates in the past. He also reportedly said his roommates were lucky they didn’t get in his way.