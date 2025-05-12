Man dies in Inver Grove Heights apartment fire

A man is dead after an apartment fire in Inver Grove Heights on Sunday afternoon.

The Inver Grove Heights and South Metro Fire Departments responded to an apartment fire off Babcock Trail on Sunday around noon, according to the Inver Grove Heights Fire Department.

Crews entered an apartment that was on fire and found a person inside, officials said. He was treated at the scene and brought to the hospital, where he died.

His identity has not yet been released. The fire damage was limited to the apartment unit the man was found in, Inver Grove Heights officials said.

The fire does not appear to have been intentionally set, officials said.