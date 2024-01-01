Man dies after New Year’s shooting in St. Paul

Police in St. Paul are investigating the first homicide of the new year after an early-morning shooting in the city’s Hamline-Midway neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Van Buren Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. after a caller said a group of people was gathering there and the caller wanted them removed, St. Paul Police says. As officers responded, police learned that shots had been fired.

One of the additional calls said a person was hurt and the caller was taking that person to a hospital. Officers later learned that a vehicle had arrived at United Hospital with a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. That man died a short time later from his injuries, the department says.

Police say officers didn’t find any other victims at the scene but did find evidence of the shooting and started an investigation, which remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 651-266-5650.

The victim’s name and cause of death will be publicly released at a later time.