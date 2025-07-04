Man dies after being shot while riding a scooter in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police say a man is dead after being shot early Friday morning in the city’s north side.

According to the department, officers were called to the 2100 block of Dupont Avenue North just after 2:30 a.m. after a ShotSpotter was activated in the area.

When officers arrived, they found the man with a life-threatening gunshot injury. Although he was brought to North Memorial Health, the man died. His name hasn’t been released; however, police say he was in his 20s.

Chief Brian O’Hara says investigators are still working to determine if this was a targeted or random shooting and is asking the public to come forward with any details they believe will help find the person – or persons – responsible.

Police say he, as well as another man, were riding electric scooters in the area when they heard gunfire.

“I heard eight or nine shots,” said neighbor Pearll Warren, who said she texted 911.

“I did not get much sleep at all last night,” Warren added, and went on to say her neighborhood was full of Minneapolis officers as they investigated the shooting.

“I heard someone yelling for help, but the street was so dark, I couldn’t see a physical person. That was alarming to me,” said Warren.

5 EYEWITNESSNEWS spoke with other neighbors off camera, who not only expressed concerned about the shooting, but also agreed with Warren about the need for reliable-working streetlights.

“Having well-lit communities would deter a lot of the foolishness that lurks in the dark,” Warren added.

If you have information which may help police, you’re asked to call 612-673-5845. You can also contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips may also be sent to policetips@minneapolismn.gov or at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Reporter Eric Chaloux will have more on this fatal shooting during this evening’s newscasts.