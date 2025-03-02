Man dead, person in custody after suspected drunken driving crash in Richfield

A man in his 50s is dead after a motorist who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol struck him in the overnight hours on Sunday.

Richfield police say they responded to Nicollet Avenue north of 66th Street around 1 a.m. on a report of a person down in the street.

There, officers found a 56-year-old man lying in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver who hit the man, a 40-year-old Richfield resident, parked nearby and approached officers, according to Richfield police. The driver was then arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired and criminal vehicular operation.

An initial investigation indicates the victim was not in a crosswalk when the collision happened.

The identity of the man who died has not yet been released.