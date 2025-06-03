Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Paynesville, BCA investigating

The Minnesota BCA is investigating a late-night shooting in Paynesville after the city’s police department says a man died when shots were fired while officers attempted to take him into custody.

According to Paynesville Police, officers were first called to the 600 block of Stearns Avenue for a domestic dispute between a man and a woman just after 9 p.m. Monday. Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Stearns County, Cold Spring Police and Paynesville Police departments.

While the woman was able to safely get out of the building with what police say are minor head and neck area injuries, she told police the man was armed with a gun.

Police eventually went into the house after learning the man was locked in the basement. They then tried to get the man to go to the basement stairs with his hands showing, saying he was being arrested.

According to Paynesville police, shots were fired while officers tried to arrest the man.

Despite aid being given at the scene, the man died. However, it isn’t known if the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot, or if he was fatally shot by law enforcement.

As of this publishing, no details about the involved officers, or the man’s identity, have been released.

Paynesville police say body worn cameras were being used at the time of the incident.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Bailey Hurley is at the scene and will have more details on the shooting throughout the morning show. Check back for updates.