Man convicted of kidnapping, sexual assault who skipped out on trial found dead in San Antonio

A fugitive who was found guilty by a jury after he failed to show up for the remainder of his trial has died, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

David Powers, 37, of New Auburn, Minnesota, was found dead in San Antonio earlier this week, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities had a warrant for his arrest after he cut off his GPS tracker, violating his conditional release.

Powers — also known as David Robakevich — had testified in his own defense on Friday but did not show up for trial on Monday.

The jury returned a guilty verdict on Tuesday, convicting Powers of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and domestic assault by strangulation. Court documents allege Powers attacked and raped a woman and held her in her Lake Elmo apartment against her will in 2023.