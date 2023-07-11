Man convicted of fatally shooting 9-year-old girl to be sentenced Tuesday

Court records show a man convicted of murder in the death of nine-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith will be sentenced Tuesday.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in early March, D’Pree Robinson, 20, entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder for Ottoson-Smith’s death back in the spring of 2021. She was shot on May 15 while playing on a trampoline in the backyard of her friend’s home on the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue North and died less than two weeks later.

Investigators determined that Ottoson-Smith and two other kids were on a trampoline that was between the shooter and the intended targets. They were later able to tie the vehicle the shooters were traveling in back to Robinson, and his cellphone location data showed he was in the area at the time of the shooting.

Robinson had initially been charged with second-degree murder and was later indicted on a first-degree murder charge.

Under the plea deal’s terms, he is expected to receive a 37-year prison sentence. He faced life in prison if he was convicted of first-degree murder.

Ottoson-Smith was one of three children to be shot within a matter of weeks in north Minneapolis.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Check back for updates.