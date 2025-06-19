Man convicted in Feeding Our Future scheme pleads guilty to bribing juror

A man who was one of the main defendants in last year’s Feeding Our Future trial is now pleading guilty to bribing a juror in the case.

Abdiaziz Farah and four others are accused of delivering a bag with $120,000 in cash to a juror’s home while the trial was ongoing. The juror was promised that more money would come if she helped bring a not guilty verdict.

RELATED: U.S. Attorney, FBI announce charges against 5 in Feeding Our Future jury bribery scheme

RELATED: Prosecutors allege woman left gift bag with $120K as part of jury bribery scheme

Former U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger previously stated the group decided to target Juror 52 because she was the youngest juror and they believed she was the only juror of color. They researched her and found her home address and information on her background and family.

RELATED: Juror dismissed after alleged bribery in Feeding Our Future trial

Prosecutors say the group also surveilled Juror 52 to confirm her address and daily habits. One of the conspirators even followed her home one day as she left court, and additionally bought a tracking device to put on her car.

The group also gave Juror 52 a list of instructions, including instructions to vote “not guilty on all counts for all defendants” and a list of arguments to convince other jurors. Many of the arguments were designed to allege that the prosecution was motivated by racism.

In Wednesday’s update, Farah agreed to a recommended sentence of eight to 10 years in prison in exchange for a guilty plea in the bribery case.

This is on top of the potentially decades-long sentence he will serve for the nearly two dozen crimes jurors convicted him of in the trial.