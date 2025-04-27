Man collapses outside Target Center after being stabbed in the neck, 1 arrested

A man collapsed outside Target Center after being stabbed in the neck Saturday night, according to Minneapolis police.

Authorities say the stabbing occurred just before 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of 6th Street and Hennepin Avenue. After the stabbing, the man tried to run away but collapsed in front of Target Center, where he was found by traffic control officers.

The man was brought to the hospital with a stab wound to the neck and was stabilized.

According to police, officers tracked the suspect using cameras. He was arrested at the intersection of 5th Street and Hennepin Avenue and booked into jail on probable cause for first-degree assault.

While the motive for the stabbing is still under investigation, police don’t believe it was related to the Charli XCX concert that was underway at Target Center.