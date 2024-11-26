Man charged with stabbing 17-year-old Fleet Farm employee in the neck

A 31-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stabbing at a Fleet Farm in Carver on Sunday.

Gerald Dwayne Hudson, of Kansas City, faces one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault. Records show a bail hearing was held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for Hudson, where his bond was posted at $1 million.

As previously reported, Carver County deputies responded to a stabbing at the Fleet Farm on Levin Griffin Road on Sunday afternoon.

Before authorities got to the scene, dispatch aired that the suspect, identified as Hudson, had left the scene in a cream-colored SUV.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a 17-year-old employee who had been stabbed in the back of the neck. There was a two to three-inch cut on her neck and she had lost a lot of blood, according to a criminal complaint.

As of the court documents filed on Tuesday morning, the victim is in critical but stable condition.

A witness who was a customer in the store told police he heard a scream and the victim shout, “he just stabbed me.” The witness also saw Hudson run away.

Surveillance video shows Hudson walk into the store and down the aisle where the victim was. He is then seen walking past her to the end of the aisle and looking back and forth before walking back toward the victim.

Court documents state Hudson was then seen on video making a striking movement toward the victim while her back was turned. The victim was then seen holding the back of her neck and leaving the aisle.

As of Tuesday morning, authorities have not found the assault weapon, the complaint states.

After he was arrested, Hudson reportedly made several unsolicited comments while in jail such as, “I

didn’t stab anyone, I didn’t have any guns or anything like that, I just hit someone with a thing,” and “There wasn’t any kind of deadly weapon that was involved like a gun, a knife, or a bat or anything like that there was just like a quick brief conversation, and I just like, I just well hit her with a plastic thing.”

Court documents state that Hudson told investigators he had asked the victim where to find something in the store and that “maybe she said something that didn’t sound right to me” so he picked up a “thing” and hit her with it. Hudson also asked the detective interviewing him if he was a homicide detective and asked if the victim “passed away.”

Hudson’s next court hearing is scheduled for the morning of Dec. 13.